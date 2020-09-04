Fans Celebrate Beyonce As She Turns 39 Today

Fans of Beyonce are ecstatic over the fact that the global superstar is celebrating her birthday today, September 4. They have taken to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday.
The American singer and multiple time Grammy award-winner turns 39 today.
A Twitter user with the handle @theyoncehub tweeted:
“It’s really the greatest entertainer of all time’s birthday #HappyBirthdayBeyonce”
Another user with the handle @BeyStats tweeted:
“Happy 39th Birthday to the one & only KING, living legend and one of the greatest to ever do it! #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #BeyDay”
Another user identified as Jonathan with the handle @Jonathzn tweeted:
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST ARTIST OF ALL TIME, AKA BEYONCEEEEEEEE!!!!!!! #HAPPYBIRTHDAYBEYONCE”
Beyonce’s last Instagram post was on August 25.
See tweets below: