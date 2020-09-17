Fani-Kayode’s wife, Precious Chikwendu, caught in hotel with married man – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has said that Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife, Precious Chikwendu, was arrested in a hotel room with a married naval officer.

Her latest salvo comes amid viral reports that her marriage with Fani-Kayode has crashed.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, the naval officer whom Precious Chikwendu was caught with is said to have faced charge on adultery in the north.

“Sources @PoliceNG say Mrs Precious Fani-Kayode was arrested in a hotel room with a married naval officer who was charged with adultery a crime in Northern Nigeria. They called FFK to the red handed scene. They were both charged with conspiracy to KILL Femi.

“Later that night Precious was reportedly chased out of the hotel by management because three different men met her there three consecutive nights and hotel management said it wasn’t appropriate for a married woman living locally to be staying there,” she said.

