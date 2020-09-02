Fani-Kayode Threatens To Sue Daily Trust For ‘Defamation’, Demands N6bn

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the publisher of Daily Trust to enter into a negotiation for a possible settlement of N6 billion for defamation of character.

This was made known in a letter by Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Adeola Adesipe, addressed to the Managing Director of the newspaper dated August 31, 2020 and titled, ‘Defamation of the Character of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode by Iliyasu Gadu.’

The letter was in response to an article titled, ‘FFK, the Drug Addled Thug in Designer Wears’ dated August 30, 2020 and published on Daily Trust.

Gadu lambasted Fani-Kayode for his conduct during a press conference in which he described a Daily Trust reporter in Calabar, Eyo Charles, as ‘stupid’ after the journalist asked who was “bankrolling” his current tour of southern states.

Reacting to the publication, Fani-Kayode described the article as libellous and demanded an apology from the newspaper, which must be published in other national dailies.

He also asked the newspaper to enter into negotiation over the possible payment of N6 billion due to the irreparable loss the article had caused him.