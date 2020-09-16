Fani-Kayode Slams Tinubu Over Call To Vote Out Obaseki

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has berated Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over call to vote out Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Recall that Tinubu had in a broadcast urged Edo people not to vote Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Lagos State governor called on electorates to cast their votes for the candidate of his party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Reacting to the video in a post on Twitter, Fani-Kayode described the broadcast as nothing but comic relief.

He warned that Tinubu’s anti-Obaseki diatribe may cost Pastor Ize-Iyamu the governorship election.

