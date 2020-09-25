Fani-Kayode Reacts As APC Suspends Gov Fayemi

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the All Progressive Congress (APC) suspension of Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State.
Recall that on Friday, the Babafemi Ojudu-led faction of the APC suspended Fayemi over alleged anti-party activities.
The party had in a statement claimed that Fayemi hosting of Fani-Kayode, five days before the Edo Election, was a planned coup against Edo APC.
Reacting to the suspension, the former Minister expressed that the suspension was absurd as Fayemi was a loyal member of the APC.
He further stated that the visit was not a political visit but a cordial visit to a friend.
He wrote:
..Is it "anti-party" to apttempt to engender peace in our nation & to build bridges across regional, ethnic, religious and party lines? Is it "anti-party" to practice politics without bitterness?…
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 25, 2020
…We must accept the fact that talking to those thet we do not agree with politically is something that ought to be encouraged. Politics is not war! pic.twitter.com/bIaEvdfsw7
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 25, 2020