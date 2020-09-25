Fani-Kayode Reacts As APC Suspends Gov Fayemi

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the All Progressive Congress (APC) suspension of Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State.

Recall that on Friday, the Babafemi Ojudu-led faction of the APC suspended Fayemi over alleged anti-party activities.

The party had in a statement claimed that Fayemi hosting of Fani-Kayode, five days before the Edo Election, was a planned coup against Edo APC.

Also Read: BREAKING: APC Suspends Governor Fayemi

Reacting to the suspension, the former Minister expressed that the suspension was absurd as Fayemi was a loyal member of the APC.

He further stated that the visit was not a political visit but a cordial visit to a friend.

He wrote:

..Is it "anti-party" to apttempt to engender peace in our nation & to build bridges across regional, ethnic, religious and party lines? Is it "anti-party" to practice politics without bitterness?… — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 25, 2020