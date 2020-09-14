Fan Writes Novel In Erica’s Honor, Titles It ‘Erica: Queen Of Hearts’

A fan of disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica, has expressed love for the reality TV star by writing and publishing a novel in her honor.

The title of the novel is ‘Queen Of Hearts’. The writer/fan is Mira Harlson. Taking to Twitter, the fan shares photos of the front cover of the novel with the accompanying tweet:

“This is the first time I’m tensed about publishing a book because I feel a lot of people are waiting for it. Anyway the first chapter of ‘Erica: Queen of hearts’ will be published today at 8pm as promised. Link below #EricaQueenOfHearts #StarGirlErica”

Read Also: #BBNaija: I am proud of my daughter – Erica’s mum finally speaks since her disqualification

The novel is mainly a story of Erica’s situationship with Kiddwaya.

See the tweet below:

See the front cover below: