Fan Gifts Actress Funmi Awelewa N500k After Watching Her Movie

Nigerian actress, Funmi Awelewa is basking in the success of her new movie dubbed ‘Ebudola’ as she recently received a cash gift from a fan.

The actress broke the exciting news via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Awelewa revealed one of her loyal fans, who is based in America, gifted her the sum of N500,000 to appreciate her acting skills.

The fans had watched her latest movie and became impressed.

Expressing her sincere gratitude, the actress wrote;

“Half a million Naira for movie wey just drop yesterday Thank you

Truly this movie is EBU’DOLLAR

I’m grateful Please fam, help me pray for the giver and the receiver.”

