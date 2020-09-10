Fan Digs Up Video Of BBNaija Male Housemates Praising Erica’s Beauty

A fan of disqualified BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has shared an old video of the male housemates discussing about her beauty in the first week.

The fan identified as Uncle Maazi took to Twitter to share the video with the caption:

“When things were OK, when everyone talks without sentiment. These are housemates praising star girl and her beauty. @EricaNlewedim you are indeed beautiful. #AfricaForErica #AfricaForErica #StarGirlErica”

In the video, Praise, Ozo, Neo, BrightO, Kiddwaya, TrikyTee, Laycon, and Eric can be seen seated together as they talk about Erica’s beauty.

Praise began:

“One thing wey I need tell una be say Erica is fucking pretty. That’s all I can tell you guys. Erica is fine.”

Kiddwaya concurs:

“She is pretty. Yes, she is pretty.”

Praise insists:

“Erica is fine.”

They all continue to talk about how pretty she is throughout the video.

Watch the video below: