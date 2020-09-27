Fan Digs Out Old Tweet Of Davido Hailing Wizkid

An overzealous fan of Wizkid has taken to Twitter to share a tweet of Davido hailing Wizkid back in the year 2011. In the old tweet, Davido hails Wizkid’s debut studio album, ‘Superstar’.

Davido says all songs on the album are potential hit singles. His tweet reads:

“Dancin 2 @wizkidayo superstar!!! Hits hits hits!! Jus d way its suppost 2 be!! All songs re all potential hit singles!! Toh badt!”

Read Also: Wizkid And Davido Will Have A Collaboration Next Year – Nollywood Actor

It was in 2011 that Davido’s first hit single ‘Dami Duro’ was released. The song eventually became one of the biggest songs of the year. It shot Davido into limelight and made his moniker ‘OBO’ stick into the minds of everyone.

See the tweet below: