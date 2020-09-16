‘False Accusers Should Get Same Punishment As Rapists’ – Actress Allwell Ademola

Popular Nigerian actress, Princess Allwell Ademola is of the opinion that false rape accusers should be dealt with to deter others.

Taking to Instagram, the movie producer shared a video in which she explained her stand.

In the video, the actress said that she supports the ‘truth’ as she pointed out that false rape allegations could ruin a person’s life.

Ademola also captioned the video with the words;

“False Accusers should get same punishment as the rapist … They are part of the reason we struggle to prove real rape cases. SCAR…A short movie that speaks volume about Rape and how to go about it. Kindly subscribe to saje TiologaTv”.

