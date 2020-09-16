Ex-Ultimate Love Guests, Sylvia Udeh & Chiddy Bankz officially split

It appears yet another Ultimate Love relationship has hit the rocks Sylvia Udeh recently took to her official Instagram page to announce her split from Chiddy Bankz after barely 6 months.

Recall the couple met on the matchmaking reality show and soon started a relationship. However, it appears theirs wasn’t one made to withstand the harsh realities of real-life.

In a lengthy post shared to her page, Sylvia while breaking the news to her fans and followers, pointed out that their relationship was indeed real as she fell in love with him during their time in the Lovepad.

However, a future together wouldn’t work as they were a mismatch in reality. Sylvia noted that the decision to go their separate ways was a mutual one and that they wish the best for each other in their future endeavours.

Read her post below:

“When I look back at how far I have come, I see millions of reasons to be grateful to God. Going into the lovepad was of good intention. I might not have loved initially but I am saying it that I fell IN LOVE in the lovepad. Every kiss, hug, romance, love talk, cuddle, peck, and act was REAL. It’s no news we had one of the best relationships in the lovepad. A lot of things has been said these past days about our break up which has really been troubling, devastating and depressing but with God’s grace and the support of my die-hard fans, I will get over this STORM. Subjecting our relationship to realities of the real-life situation outside the lovepad proved a mismatch. We had to be realistic when we looked at our potential future together. On the strength of this reality, we both decided to go our separate ways, as we don’t want to force this relationship. I want y’all to understand and accept our decision as we mutually agreed to path ways. It has been an amazing and incredible journey. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. I know we have hurt a lot of our fans for taking this decision and I will forever appreciate the love, support, gifts, prayers, in fact everything you’ve done to put a smile on our faces. For my friends, supporters and well-wishers……I LOVE YOU and for those that have been disappointed by my actions…. I still APPRECIATE and LOVE YOU. Thanks for all the love and support you’ve shown us. God bless you “