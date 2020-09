Every man’s dream doesn’t come to pass, but mine did – Odion Ighalo

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has stated that he is happy to be playing for the club he supported as a boy and will continue to give his all whenever called upon by manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

31-year-old Ighalo, since joining the club on February 1, has found regular game time hard to come by.

Shanghai Shenhua approved an extension of his initial 6 months loan move till 2021.

Ighalo, has now said despite his lack of game time, he will not let his struggles for game time dampen his record break in move to Manchester.

Speaking with BBC Sport, he said: “That energy, that positivity, that happiness, never change. You can see that smile on my face every time I go in there.

“It’s not every man’s dream that comes to pass, well mine did. My kids will grow up and see that I played for a team that I supported from when I was young, I cried when they lose and all of that.

“I want to keep doing what I need to do until the last day that I play for the club.”

The Nigerian player who has netted five goals for United, through 20 appearances in all competitions, said he will never forget the first time he scored for the English Premier League club.

“My favourite moment is when I scored my first goal for Manchester United.

“I was the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United, the first Nigerian to score for Manchester United.

“I could not sleep in the night, waking up, checking my phone messages from all over the world from friends and family and all that. It means a lot to me.”