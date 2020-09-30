Even with Laycon’s money, I can’t marry him, he is too ugly – Lady says

A Nigerian lady has aired her thoughts about BBNaija winner, Laycon, and why she can never tie the knot with someone like him.

In a voice note spotted on popular blogger, Tunde Ednut’s page, the lady was heard saying Laycon is ugly and she can never be with someone like him.

According to her, no matter the way he dresses and the way he packages himself, he will still not be able to look pleasant in her eyes.

Stressing further, she noted that she can never be with someone like Laycon, because he is too ugly for her to refer to as her “husband”.