‘Erica Will Break Barriers’ – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to Twitter to describe how he feels about Erica’s recent Instagram Live chat.

The TV presenter cum actor says that Erica (Baby G) is a bonafide star. He is also certain that she is going to break barriers.

His tweet reads:

“It seems People were watching ERICA Live on Instagram more than another thing tonight thanks to #Bbnaija Baby G is a BONAFIDE star!! Over 27k viewers woooow! I think I’m more than content at this point. THIS GIRL IS DEF GONNA BREAK BARRIERS E go bee!!!”

Uti Nwachukwu has been actively rooting for Erica since her early days in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house.

See his tweet below: