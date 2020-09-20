Erica To Be Interviewed By Ovation Publisher By 9pm

Recently disqualified BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, shall be interviewed by veteran media entrepreneur and chairman of Ovation Group, Dele Momodu on Instagram Live at 9pm on Sunday, September 20.

The popular media personality took to his official Twitter page on Sunday afternoon to announce thus:

“At The OVATION MEDIA GROUP, we know how to celebrate and treat superstars… Loads of fun and surprises this evening from 9:00PM…”

He later tweeted:

“Hashtag of the day #EricaXOvation 50k tweets and growing at supersonic speed…”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Erica was recently present at a party held by ex-housemates of BBNaija. She could be seen holding hands with Kiddwaya at the event.

See Dele Momodu’s tweet below: