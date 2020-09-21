“Erica is destined to be Nigeria’s first female president” – Uche Maduagwu reveals

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed that disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica is destined to be Nigeria’s female president.

The actor who took to his Instagram page to make this revelation also disclosed that Erica did not have s*x on the reality TV show, contrary to what many people believed.

He wrote,

“#Erica is destined to be Nigerias first female president. 😍😍#Stargirl will never have sex in #bbnaija5 because she has class like #Ritadominic. She will never use #ozo feeling like #ghana must go bag to advance her stay in #bbnaija2020, imagine, after playing #snake and ladder with #ozone feelings and #emotion in #bbnaijalockdown, ordinary a goodbye and thanks for coming to #bbnaija kiss on ozo lips after eviction night, their #bayelsa first pikin no fit give, see ancestral stinginess?🤣”.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the Big Brother house on the 6th of September 2020, for violating several house rules.

Meanwhile, the actress recently took to her Instagram page to thank her fans for constantly supporting her despite her flaws.

She wrote,

“July 19th was the beginning of the rest of my life when I took the decision to be on the Bigbrother show.

“Excited as I was, I couldn’t fathom what the future held. I stepped into the house as an open book, believing in my strengths and weaknesses which I bore for the world to see.

“I was confident that these will enable me navigate through life in the house. Nothing however prepares you for the events of life except the experiences and the onus was on me to learn and live.

“My experiences were at an equilibrium as I made the best of friends, honed existing skills, discovered new ones, lived in the moment and partied away. However, my sad times took precedence and my journey was shortened.

“It was a really sad moment for me because I knew I had not only let my self down but an entire army and family called the Elites.

“Life threw lemons at me and the Elite league made Margaritas with it lol 🥂I couldn’t be more grateful for the genuine love, time, prayers, energy, emotions and passion with which you carried my matter, a total stranger. Because of you, Erica Nlewedim the fairly known actress is now dubbed STAR GIRL ⭐

“Indeed, It was never in the stars to hold my destiny because the STAR IS ME⭐️.To all my amazing stars out there, thanks for being there all there all the way. Now we shine!!!Thank you🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”. She added.