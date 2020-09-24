Erica has reunited Africa more than the African Union has done in years — Dele Momodu

OVation Boss, Dele Momodu, has opined that disqualified Big Brother lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has united Africa more than the African Union has done in many years.

The Seasoned Journalist made his opinion known via his social media page on Thursday, 24th September, 2020.

His post read ;

”A toast to AFRICAN UNITY… @ericanlewedim has reunited AFRICA in few weeks more than the AFRICAN UNION in many years…”

He also wrote ;

See the number of Africa countries celebrating her big time and joyously enjoying her post… The last time I saw this was when i wrote THE KARENPLIFICATION OF AFRICA, on Karen Igho in BBA..

