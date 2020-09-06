Erica Disqualified From Big Brother Naija Season 5 Show

BBNaija housemate, Erica has gotten herself disqualified over her unruly behavior on Saturday after the night party.

Biggie gathered all the housemates into the lounge before the live eviction show and played video clips of all the mishaps Erica was involved in.

The actress, who was walking on egg shells after she was issued two strikes, was found guilty of losing her temper as she denied the Deputy Head of House access to the room and she peeked into the camera window and tried to engage with the camera crew which is highly prohibited.

Big Brother gave his verdict and she was found her guilty of violating the House rules and she failed to lead by example as Head of House.

Neo and Vee were issued a warning each for their altercation.

Watch the video clips below: