Erica Bags International Award Nomination

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has just been nominated for the Scream African Women Awards 2020.

The reality TV star has been nominated in two different categories namely ‘Reality TV Star’ and ‘Celebrity Sensation’.

Other nominees from Nigeria in the second category are Tacha Akide (Symply Tacha), Mercy Eke, and Toke Makinwa.

Other BBNaija Lockdown female housemates nominated in different categories are Vee and Dorathy Bachor.

Information Nigeria recalls Erica recently had an interview with Toke Makinwa at Rhythm FM where she revealed that she would not have taken alcohol on the night before her disqualification if she could do things differently.

See Erica’s categories below: