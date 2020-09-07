Eniola Badmus Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Stunning Photos

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus shared a couple of stunning photos on her Instagram feed to celebrate her 43rd birthday.

The movie star turned a year on Monday and she penned a lovely birthday message to herself.

Badmus wrote;

“It’s my birthday and I feel super special. Happy birthday to my inner woman who has been mostly responsible for my wonderful deeds. I wish myself a superlative new year.”

Fans trooped to her comment section to extend their heartfelt wishes as they celebrate the actress.

See more photos below: