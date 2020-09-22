Empress And John Njamah Serve Sibling Goals In New Photos

Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a couple of photo she snapped with her brother, John Njamah.

The actress and her brother are truly sibling goals as they both stepped out for a wedding wearing matching traditional Igbo outfits.

Empress captioned the photos with the words;

“#thenjamahs

Our first outfit @aqnjamah wedding…

Had to twin with my brother @johnnjamah.film in whom am well pleased

Tanks guys for all the calls,msgs,prayers etc, u guys rock”

See the photos below: