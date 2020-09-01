Emeka Ike’s Daughter Walks At 8 Months Old (Video)

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, is an excited father as his baby daughter, Oluchi Ike, is now walking at barely 8 months old. The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a short video in which his daughter can be seen walking by his side on the streets.

The handsome actor captioned the video thus:

“I didn’t know that babies can walk @ 8 months My Oluchi is super special #daddyduties”

Emeka Ike has also before now addressed fake Instagram accounts created in his name to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

In July, the actor posted some screenshots of two fake Instagram accounts set up in his name as he advised his fans to be careful.

See the video below: