Electronic Voting Is The Only Way To Credible Elections, Says Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed that the way to achieve free and fair elections in Nigeria is through electronic voting.

He made this known while speaking on the presidential panel of The Osasu Show Symposium 2020.

Also Read: Jonathan Leads ECOWAS Delegation To Negotiate Release Of Ousted Mali President

Jonathan expressed that the outcome of elections should be decided by the ballots, not by any other means — not even the courts.

He went further to express that if elections are not decided by the electorates, that nation is not practising democracy.

The United Nations Special Envoy also expressed that the practice of electoral violence in Nigeria makes it difficult to say Nigeria is practising democracy.

“To me if Africa especially will move forward is not just about routine conducts of elections, this year alone in West Africa made up of 15 states, we have five states that had elections,” Jonathan said.

“So in terms of regular elections, we are progressing, but are these elections credible? Are they representing a constructional democratic setting is the issue.

“Regular elections, fine, but elections per se is not democracy. If the votes of the citizens don’t count, then it is as good as military dictatorship. So from me, the reforms first get to us making the vote counts.

“And taking a critical examination about the way elections are being conducted across the continent at least from the once I’ve observed, I’ve seen that the only thing that we must do to get there is through electronic voting.

“People may feel, yes someone could manipulate, smart boys who can hack into the system and do all kinds of things, yes, but still people still use electronic system to move hundreds of millions of dollars across the world. So I still believe very sincerely that that is the way to go.”