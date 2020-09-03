Electricity Tariff Increase Ill-Timed – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described the hike in electricity tariff as “ill-timed and ill-advised.”

He said Nigerians need stimulus after the lockdown and not increased costs of living.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had approved an increase in electricity tariff with effect from September 1, 2020.

Also Read: New fuel Price: APC Says Government Working For Citizens

Reacting to this development, Atiku, rejected the hike in price in a tweet on Thursday morning.

He wrote:

“I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face. Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”