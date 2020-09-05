Electricity/Petrol Hike: Buhari Has Finished Nigeria – Deji Adeyanju

Olayemi Oladotun
Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

Popular political activist, Deji Adeyanju has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to be considerate about its policies and how it affects Nigerians.

He made this statement following the recent increase in the pump price for petrol and electricity tariffs.

This latest hike in prices of petrol and electricity has elicited serious backlash for the Buhari-led government.

Reacting to the development, Adeyanju appealed to President Buhari to stop the constant increase of commodities and services.

In a subsequent post, the political activist called out former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to lead a protest against the recent happenings in the country.

