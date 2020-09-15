EFCC Saga: Mompha Shares Throwback Photo; Regrets Visiting Nigeria

Popular bureau de change operator, Mompha has expressed regret over his decision to visit to Nigeria as he termed it a “disaster”.

The embattled Instagram big boy, who has an ongoing court case centered on money laundering and fraud, expressed hope that all his challenges will surely come to an end.

Taking to his Insta-story, Mompha uploaded a throwback photo on his page with a caption which reads;

”2 years ago when you don’t knw coming to ur own country will be a disaster. Surely it will all come to past”

See his post below: