EdoDecides2020: Ize-Iyamu Speaks On Electoral Process, Confident Of Victory

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the ongoing governorship poll in the state.

Ize-Iyamu expressed his optimism about the electoral process after casting his vote at 9:30 am at polling unit 26, ward 5 in Iguododo community, Orionhwon Local Government Area.

The APC candidate expressed that he would win the election ”if the peaceful situation in his unit was the same everywhere.”

“The accreditation is very easy, I have done that and they gave me the ballot paper. Where the ballot box is placed is covered and that means you can vote with some level of privacy,” he said.

In another development, the running mate of Ize-Iyamu, Mallam Gani Audu declared Edo State as an APC state after casting his ballot.

He stated this at Unit 13, Ward 7, Ughiole Primary School, Aviele, Etsako West LGA in Edo North Senatorial District, after casting his vote at 11:11 a.m.

He described the turnout of voters as massive and impressive, being the first of its kind in the area.

Audu also urged the voters across Edo state to continue to give peace a chance.