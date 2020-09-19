EdoDecides: PDP Governors Vow Not To Leave Benin City Amid Alleged Intimidation

The Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently in Edo State have vowed to remain in the state until the completion of the governorship election despite alleged intimidation from security agencies.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus made this known during an emergency press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

Secondus accused security agencies of harassing and threatening the lives of its Governors who are in Benin City, the state capital, ahead of Saturday’s poll.

This accusation follows Governor Nyesom Wike‘s allegation of harassment from the Nigerian police force.

Also Read: Edo 2020: Make Edo Poll A Model – Wike To Buhari

Secondus expressed shock that “security agents were detailed to surround the lodging of our governors to harass and intimidate them.”

He went on to query the reason APC governors including the governors of Kano and Imo states, Abdullahi Ganduje and Hope Uzodima are not being treated the same way the PDP governors are being treated.

He expressed that PDP governors would stay in the state as long as APC governors are allowed.