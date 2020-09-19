EdoDecides: Oshiomhole Casts Vote

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has commended the whole electoral process in the ongoing election in the state.

He, however, took a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the election in Edo State.

He gave his assessment of the situation after casting his vote at Ward 10 polling unit 001 in ward10 Etsako West Local government.

Also Read: #EdoDecides: Finally, Governor Obaseki Votes, Expresses Disappointment In INEC

The former governor of Edo State who cast his ballot at 10:55am gave the whole voting process a pass mark.

He, however, complained about a faulty card reader that appears to be slowing down the process at his polling unit.

He commended the efforts of security operatives and praised the electorate for maintaining calm and order in the course of the voting processes.