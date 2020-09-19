EdoDecides: Obaseki Queues To Vote

Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo Governorship election has joined a long queue to cast his vote.

Obaseki reportedly arrived at his polling station with his aides at exactly 10:24.

Also Read: #EdoDecides: PDP Governors Vow Not To Leave Benin City Amid Alleged Intimidation

In another report, supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) clashed shortly after the governor arrived at his polling unit.

Trouble reportedly began when a youth leader of PDP identified as Jimoh hit a supporter of another party.

Obaseki is running against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in a rematch of 2016 election.