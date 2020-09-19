EdoDecides: Just In: APC Candidate Ize-Iyamu Casts Vote

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship poll.

He cast his vote at exactly 10: 20am at ward 05 unit 26 in Iguodudi community, Orhionmwom.

Ize-Iyamu is the major challenger of the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 2020 Edo Governorship election is a rematch of the 2016 election although Obaseki ran as the flagbearer of the APC, whereas Ize-Iyamu contested the election under the platform of PDP.