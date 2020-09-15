Edo Poll: Benin Monarch Tasks Police On Security

Ahead of the Saturday Governorship election in Edo, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II has charged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful and violence-free election in the State.

The monarch gave this charge when the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu visited him at his palace on Monday.

Speaking to the police chief, the monarch expressed concerns over the violence that has marred political campaigns in the state, describing the political tension as unprecedented.

Responding to the monarch, IGP Adamu assured that his men are working to prevent any violence that wants to disrupt the peace of the state.

IGP Adamu also revealed that 31,000 police officers are expected to take charge of policing and other security issues during the Edo governorship election, billed for Sept 19.