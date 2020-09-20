Edo Guber: Obaseki In Early Lead

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started announcing the Edo election results for different Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.
INEC has so far announced the election results of 13 LGAs which showed that Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his rival in the Edo governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The PDP candidate is leading with over 50,000 votes. Obaseki has polled 243,604 votes, while Ize-Iyamu has polled 154,192 votes. See the breakdown below:
Esan West
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
Oredo
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
Esan South-East
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
Etsako West
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
Ovia North-East
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
Owan West
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
Egor
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
Uhunmwonde
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
Ikpoba Okha
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
Esan Central
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
Esan North-East
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
Igueben LG
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870