Edo Guber: Obaseki In Early Lead

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started announcing the Edo election results for different Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

INEC has so far announced the election results of 13 LGAs which showed that Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his rival in the Edo governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also Read: #EdoDecides: Oshiomhole Casts Vote

The PDP candidate is leading with over 50,000 votes. Obaseki has polled 243,604 votes, while Ize-Iyamu has polled 154,192 votes. See the breakdown below:

Esan West

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

Oredo

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

Esan South-East

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

Etsako West

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

Owan West

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

Egor

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

Esan Central

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

Esan North-East

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

Igueben LG

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870