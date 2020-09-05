Edo Election: Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu Have Taken Over INEC – PDP Alleges

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship poll in Edo state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of taking over the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP also accused the former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of being in on the plan.

Spokesman of the PDP in the State, Chris Nehikhare, made the claim when he addressed journalists in Benin City, on Friday.

PDP accused a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Dr. Mustapha Leeky, of working with APC to subvert the will of the Edo electorates.

“The time-honoured tradition which mandates that all political parties involved in the electioneering process submit names of persons to be used as Ad-hoc staff is being abused by Dr. Leeky and his collaborators in the APC,” he claimed.

“Dr. Leeky, it has been gathered, has skewed the process to ensure it favours one party, whereby the final list released for training of the adhoc staff has a ratio of 10:1, between the APC and all other parties”, Nehikhare said.