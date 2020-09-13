Edo Election: Ize-Iyamu Promises To Turn Okada Town To A University Hub

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Edo governorship election, has promised to transform Okada town to a University hub if elected.

Ize-Iyamu made the promise on Saturday at Okada town, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, during his ward-to-ward campaign tour of the area.

At the event, Iyamu promised to construct more roads for the area.

He revealed at the event that if he won he has plans to transform Okada town to a University City.

Also speaking at the event, former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, expressed his gratitude to the people for their large turnout at the event.

He also assured that the APC candidate would not disappoint the people if elected, describing him as a man with the fear of God.