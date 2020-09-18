Edo: Buhari Warns Against Violence, Rigging Of Poll

President Muhammadu Buhari has reemphasized his commitment to credible elections and warned against violence and lack of fairness in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

President Buhari stated that he was keen on entrenching the culture of free and fair election into the Nigeria polity.

He urged electoral officials and security agents to be neutral while carrying out their duties during the election.

President Buhari also warned political parties and politicians to avoid behaving irresponsibly which could jeopardise security in the state during the election.

This was made known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.