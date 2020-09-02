Edo APC Suspends Campaign, Griefs With Accident Victims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has cancelled its Governorship campaign rally in Usen following a road crash involving former Governor of the State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his convoys.

In a statement by the Chairman of the APC media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, the campaign said it was suspending the scheduled campaign, to honour the dead.

Recall that it was reported that the accident left two police officers who were part of the convoy killed.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have also condoled with the APC over the accident.