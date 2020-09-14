Edo 2020: Senate Committee On INEC Warns Against Violence

The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) has warned against violence in the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo State.

Citizens and residents of Edo State are set to go to the poll on Saturday to vote for a governor and tension is rising in the state.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Kabiru Gaya gave the warning when the committee visited the commission’s office in Benin.

Senator Gaya pointed out that the committee was in Edo as an oversight function to check the preparedness of INEC ahead of the election.

Gaya appealed for synergy between security agencies and the state government in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the election.

He also advised that if the environment became hostile during the conduct of the election, the commission to postpone the election.