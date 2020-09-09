Edo 2020: PDP’s Suit Seeking Ize-Iyamu’s Disqualification Stalled

A suit seeking to disqualify Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate from the Sept. 19 governorship election in Edo was on Tuesday, stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The suit was which alleged that Ize-Iyamu was not validly nominated as the APC’s candidate was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

When the case was called, counsel to the PDP, Mr Ferdinand Orbih (SAN) told the court that he just received a motion of preliminary objection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and needed to respond to it.

Also reacting to the preliminary objection motion, INEC’s counsel, Mr Alhassan Umar (SAN), and Ize-Iyamu’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) also asked for time to respond.