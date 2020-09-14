Edo 2020: PDP Alleges Plot To Use Judiciary To Halt Edo Election

With few days to the Governorship election in Edo state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is plotting to use the judiciary to stop the election from taking place.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, made this accusation while speaking with journalists yesterday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He expressed that the APC has concluded plans to file a suit before the High Court in Benin to stop the election.

PDP spokesman called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak in its Ondo State office in Akure, stating that it was part of the process to discredit and rig the October 10 governorship election in the state.