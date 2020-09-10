Edo 2020: Obaseki’s Commissioner Resigns, Joins APC

Ahead of the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki has been handed a third resignation letter by another commissioner.

Mr Joseph Ikpea, the Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, resigned his appointment and moved to his Ubiaja hometown in Esan Southeast Local Government.

Ikpea was joined by other members to celebrate his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that months ago, Paul Ohonbamu (Communication and Orientation) and Ms. Omua Oni-Okpaku (Environment and Sustainability) also resigned from Obaseki’s cabinet.

Also, recall that Obaseki’s chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele resigned days before the Governor joined PDP.

Ikpea, in his resignation letter dated September 9 and addressed to Governor Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cited trust, respect and interest as responsible for his calling it quits.

Ikpea expressed that he found it hard to leave the APC which he helped to nurture in his local government and at the state level.