Edo 2020: Make Edo Poll A Model – Wike To Buhari

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the Edo State governorship election as a model for a refined electoral process.

Governor Wike’s advice to the President on the Edo 2020 election was contained in a statement on Thursday by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information.

In the statement, Wike expressed that the outcome of the election would provide hope for 2023 general election.

Governor Wike said no politician will cause violence if the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) do not compromise.

Governor Wike also predicted a high turnout of voters on Saturday, adding that Edo people were eager to end godfatherism.