Edo 2020: INEC Insures Over 20,000 Ad Hoc Staff Against Death, Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its final preparations ahead of the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election on the 19th of September, has insured its staff and ad hoc staff.

The Commission stated that all its staff and the 20,974 ad hoc staff that will be deployed for the exercise have been insured.

Also Read: Ondo Election To Hold Oct 10, Despite Fire Outbreak – INEC

The commission stated that comprehensive insurance had been put in place for them and those who would serve in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known to PUNCH in an interview on Saturday.

He revealed that the election officers would be insured against deaths and other election hazards.