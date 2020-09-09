Edo 2020: I Will Accept Defeat If I Lose Fairly – Obaseki

Ahead of the Edo Governorship election, Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has stated that he would accept defeat if he loses in a free and fair election.

The citizens and residents of Edo State are set to elect a governor who will rule them for the next four years on the 19th of September.

The two major figures in the election, Governor Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been exchanging words and promises ahead of the poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Obaseki expressed that as a democrat he would accept the outcome of a free contest, adding: “but by every indication today, I’m sure of a convincing victory.”

The Governor paid the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu a visit at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He expressed that he visited the Police chief because of the security of voters and tension in Edo State.