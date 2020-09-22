Edo 2020: Court Of Appeal Sets Up Panel For Election Petition Tribunal

The Appeal Court has constituted the election tribunal to adjudicate petitions arising from the just-concluded Edo governorship election.

The tribunal was set up by the President of the Court of Appeal Justice Monica Dongban-Menem.

This was announced in a statement signed on Tuesday by Secretary of the Court, Sunday Martins.

Also Read: I Have No Senatorial Ambition After My Gubernatorial Tenure, Says Obaseki

The statement revealed that the Edo Chief Judge approved the use of the High Court on Sapele Road, Benin City as the venue of the tribunal’s sitting.

“The general public is hereby put on notice that the Honourable President of Court of Appeal of Nigeria – Hon. Justice Monica Dongban – Mensem has established the Election Petition Tribunal Secretariat and accordingly constituted a panel in respect of the Governorship Election conducted in Edo State.

“The Honourable Chief Judge of the State – Hon. Justice E.A Edigin has graciously approved the use of High Court Complex (Election Petition Court Hall), Sapele Road, Benin City for the Tribunal Exercise. The Secretariat is now open,” the statement read.