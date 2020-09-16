Edo 2020: Atiku Campaigns For Obaseki, Counters Tinubu

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-

 

Atiku Abubakar
Former vice-President Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has urged the people of Edo State to vote en masse for Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday during the Governorship election.

Atiku is rallying support for Obaseki after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu expressed that the Edo State Governor does not deserve a vote in the Saturday governorship election.

Also Read: Fani-Kayode Slams Tinubu Over Call To Vote Out Obaseki

The former Presidential candidate of the PDP, called for more security for citizens and residents as they go to the poll on Saturday.

See his tweet below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here