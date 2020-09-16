Edo 2020: Atiku Campaigns For Obaseki, Counters Tinubu

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has urged the people of Edo State to vote en masse for Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday during the Governorship election.

Atiku is rallying support for Obaseki after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu expressed that the Edo State Governor does not deserve a vote in the Saturday governorship election.

The former Presidential candidate of the PDP, called for more security for citizens and residents as they go to the poll on Saturday.

See his tweet below:

As the great people of Edo State go to the polls to elect their governor this weekend, they need to be provided with a secured environment to cast their votes and be assured that their votes will count. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 15, 2020