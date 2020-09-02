Ed Sheeran and wife, Cherry welcome bouncing baby girl

English singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran is now a dad and he took to Instagram to share the happy news.

The 29-year-old shared a sweet photo of a pair of socks belonging to his daughter to reveal the happy news. He also revealed in the caption that his daughter had been named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed wrote on Instagram: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

“We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”