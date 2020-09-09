Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Reveals Interesting Fact About Her Husband

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, wife of popular media personality, Ebuka has revealed an interesting fact about him.

This comes after a web user complimented the television host’s looks and style of dressing.

@lifewithbugo tweeted;

“Ebuka is actually the best dressed Nigerian celebrity. Clothes sit perfectly on him and he looks lovely in anything.”

Reacting to tweet, the television host’s wife revealed he even looks more amazing when he is naked.

In her words;

“He also looks amazing when he isn’t wearing anything.”

See the exchange below: