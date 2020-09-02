DSS Questions Don Jazzy And Tiwa Savage Over Alleged Political Statement

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy and singer, Tiwa Savage have been reportedly questioned by the Police and DSS over their alleged political utterances against the government.

Information Nigeria recalls Tiwa Savage began a movement known as “WeAreTired” in June to protest against recent rapes and killings in the country.

According to SaharaRepoters, this in addition to several posts on social media calling on the government to live up to its responsibilities to Nigerians earned the celebrated female artiste a special invitation by the Department of State Services.

Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage were both invited to the DSS office in Lagos two weeks ago and they were warned to be careful with their political posts on social media.

Shortly after that episode, they were also summoned along with Yemi Alade and Waje by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu.

Muazu warned the musicians to steer clear of political comments in order not to incur the wrath of the President Buhari administration.