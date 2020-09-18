‘Drop Account Num’, Zlatan Ibile Replies Fan Who Asked For Giveaway

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has replied a fan who tweeted at him for a giveaway. The fan with the handle @mowdoopeh said that he felt bad for not asking for a giveaway despite having met the artist in person. His tweet reads thus:

“Bruh I saw @Zlatan_Ibile at ajah today and I didn’t ask for give away what a waste of seeing my head is not correct.”

Zlatan saw the tweet and retweeted with a reply:

“Drop account num”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer was recently spotted dancing with Davido. Both musicians were dancing to Tiwa Savage’s recent single, ‘Koroba’ at a beach party.

See Zlatan’s tweet below: